EPS for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Expected At $0.39; Last Week Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Coverage

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report $0.39 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.71% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. CURO’s profit would be $18.11M giving it 6.78 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s analysts see -49.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 172,060 shares traded. CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has declined 56.55% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CURO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CURO Group Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CURO); 26/04/2018 – CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP – AFFIRMS ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – CURO Announces Commencement of Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Curo’s Ratings Under Review – Direction Uncertain Following Announced Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CURO Group Holdings 1Q Net $23.3M; 16/05/2018 – Curo Group Holdings at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP CURO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.25 TO $2.40; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA TO HAVE 40% MINORITY INTEREST IN CURO

Among 2 analysts covering Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Western Alliance Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by Citigroup. See Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Maintain

15/01/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Upgrade

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding firm for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 10.4 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. The insider BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125. $92,000 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH on Monday, January 28. Shares for $109,233 were sold by Theisen Randall S.

The stock increased 2.69% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 785,597 shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Western Alliance Bancorporation shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management Limited Partnership stated it has 37,327 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 108 shares. Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 846 shares. State Street Corp owns 3.13M shares. Foundry Prtn Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 1.79M were reported by Lord Abbett & Ltd. D E Shaw And Company reported 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Hennessy Advisors holds 7,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Broadview Advsrs Limited Co owns 201,400 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Hood River Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 204,165 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc reported 838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 173,642 were accumulated by Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited. Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 154,144 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

