EPS for Culp, Inc. (CULP) Expected At $0.15; 5 Analysts Covering AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

Analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report $0.15 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CULP’s profit would be $1.86M giving it 26.67 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Culp, Inc.’s analysts see -236.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 6,836 shares traded. Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has declined 27.98% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CULP News: 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Culp To Buy Source For Custom Window Treatments; 08/03/2018 – CULP INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH CASH AND INVESTMENTS ON HAND WITHOUT INCURRING ANY ADDITIONAL DEBT; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc Expects to Fund Acquisition With Cash and Investments on Hand; 08/03/2018 Culp Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Source For Custom Window Treatments Designed For Hospitality Market; 08/03/2018 – CULP: PACT TO BUY SOURCE FOR CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS DESIGNED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Culp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CULP); 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc. to Acquire Read Window Products; 08/03/2018 – CULP REPORTS DEFINITIVE PACT TO BUY READ WINDOW PRODUCTS

Among 5 analysts covering AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ACRX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Ladenburg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. See AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $7.0000 Reinitiate

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $198.32 million. It operates through two divisions, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. It has a 35.57 P/E ratio. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components.

More notable recent Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Culp (NYSE:CULP) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Culp, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CULP) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock increased 3.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 674,261 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has declined 5.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 27/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Resubmission of New Drug Application for DSUVIA to the FDA in the U.S. Is Planned for 2Q 2018; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION OF NDA FOR ZALVISO IN H2 2018; 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Completes Human Factors Study for DSUVIA; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO PROPOSED INSTEAD TO REDUCE MAXIMUM DOSE IN LABEL TO NOT EXCEED 12 TABLETS WITHIN A 24-HOUR PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Announces Receipt of Type a FDA Meeting Minutes; 11/04/2018 – AcelRx Announces Publication Analyzing the Cost of Administering IV Morphine for Acute Pain in Emergency Departments in Europe; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MARCH 31, 2018 CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF $51.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Expects Six-Mo FDA Review With Projected PDUFA Date in 4Q; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees DSUVIA NDA Resubmission in 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 8.46% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 174,175 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc accumulated 33,004 shares or 0% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson has 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Sectoral Asset holds 0.03% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) or 73,778 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). State Street has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 28,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 35,100 shares. Bridgeway Cap stated it has 346,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs holds 104,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.01% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) or 21,575 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 50,000 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $186.24 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

More notable recent AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for AcelRx (ACRX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More Potential FDA Opioid Delays In Nektar’s Wake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.