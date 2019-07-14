EPS for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Expected At $1.72; Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 9.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc acquired 16,600 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $9.31M value, up from 183,400 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $7.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 896,730 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $1.72 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $1.68 EPS. CFR’s profit would be $108.52 million giving it 13.64 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.79 EPS previously, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s analysts see -3.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.86. About 314,749 shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,269 are held by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of. 69,864 were accumulated by Moon Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Todd Asset Limited Com has invested 0.61% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Howe And Rusling accumulated 0% or 333 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 5,104 shares. United Automobile Association has 55,094 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1,460 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1.09 million shares. First Personal has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 126,576 shares. 21,285 are owned by Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Company. Cipher Cap Lp invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 6,767 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.05% or 11,690 shares.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap provides Q2 update – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s Stunning Moment of Redemption – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 205 shares. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,103 shares. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 323 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 2,252 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 9,037 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 2.10M shares. 293,844 were reported by Davis R M Inc. Raymond James Assocs invested in 68,844 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 8,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd reported 4,806 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Holt Advsrs Dba Holt Partners Ltd Partnership reported 2,938 shares.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.92 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.