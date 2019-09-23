EPS for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Expected At $1.71; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped By $2.87 Million Its Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Holding

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Farmer Bros Co (FARM) stake by 49.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 179,475 shares as Farmer Bros Co (FARM)’s stock declined 18.60%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 542,737 shares with $8.89 million value, up from 363,262 last quarter. Farmer Bros Co now has $246.99M valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 163,906 shares traded or 34.05% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $1.71 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 3.93% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. CFR’s profit would be $107.15 million giving it 12.94 P/E if the $1.71 EPS is correct. After having $1.72 EPS previously, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s analysts see -0.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 1.58M shares traded or 343.08% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.55 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity. $94,324 worth of stock was bought by MATTHEWS CHARLES W on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 775,788 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Tru Communications Ltd Liability accumulated 6,147 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0% or 50 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 97,641 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Parametric Portfolio owns 122,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 44,118 shares. Milestone Grp invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,967 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings holds 0.11% or 5,640 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Co Ma reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 800 shares. Punch Management reported 542,737 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Prelude Management invested in 392 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 12,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teton reported 366,021 shares stake. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 68,755 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 42,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1,300 shares. 40,884 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Granite Prtn Llc stated it has 494,594 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 771,123 shares. 34,951 were reported by Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 988,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 31,275 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock (NASDAQ:FARM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock has $2100 highest and $10.5000 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is 9.00% above currents $14.45 stock price. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by FBR Capital. The stock of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, September 11.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) stake by 2,454 shares to 14,056 valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Outfront Media Inc stake by 34,840 shares and now owns 257,707 shares. Csw Industrials Inc was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.46 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $13,741 were bought by MARCY CHARLES F on Monday, September 16. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought $42,463 worth of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) on Tuesday, April 16. The insider CLARK RANDY E bought 3,000 shares worth $42,330.