EPS for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Expected At $0.19; Last Week Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $605.83’s average target is 22.28% above currents $495.45 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 1 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. See Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $575.0000 610.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $611.0000 575.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $684.0000 611.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $610 New Target: $575 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $630 New Target: $610 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $630 Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $600 New Target: $630 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $625 Maintain

Analysts expect Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report $0.19 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. CTRP’s profit would be $105.07 million giving it 44.12 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Ctrip.com International, Ltd.’s analysts see -40.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.79 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $57.10 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 48.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $495.45. About 970,964 shares traded or 44.66% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,355 shares. 18,650 are owned by Hikari Pwr Limited. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 389 shares. Burns J W And Co Ny reported 1,168 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Axa has 307,366 shares. 4,465 are held by Karp Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.15% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 760 shares. Conning holds 0.06% or 3,110 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 359,395 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Management Grp Limited Co stated it has 81,720 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 475 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. 2,200 shares valued at $1.09M were sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8.

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 32.84% above currents $33.53 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 4. CLSA upgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. CLSA has “Buy” rating and $42 target. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, March 5. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 5 by JP Morgan. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. has “Hold” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $18.54 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 47.23 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.

