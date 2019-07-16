EPS for CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS) Expected At $-0.64; Hemisphere Media Group – Class A (HMTV) SI Increased By 2.05%

Analysts expect CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) to report $-0.64 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.67 EPS change or 51.15% from last quarter’s $-1.31 EPS. After having $-1.30 EPS previously, CSS Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -50.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 12,768 shares traded. CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) has declined 60.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CSS News: 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 16/04/2018 – CSS to Showcase Futureproof Digital Identity Solutions for Today’s Enterprise & Internet of Things (IoT) at RSA Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – DoD-NSA: Senate Confirms LTG Nakasone to Lead USCYBERCOM and NSA/CSS; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS Industries’ Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – ISARA and CSS Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS lndustries’ Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – CSS Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 17/04/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT – HOMEAWAY & CSS ENTERTAINMENT EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE SECOND SEASON OF SERIES VACATION RENTAL POTENTIAL; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Cherokee Css, Ga’s $36.8m Go Bonds, Ser. 2018

Hemisphere Media Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:HMTV) had an increase of 2.05% in short interest. HMTV’s SI was 139,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.05% from 136,900 shares previously. With 29,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Hemisphere Media Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s short sellers to cover HMTV’s short positions. The SI to Hemisphere Media Group Inc – Class A’s float is 0.94%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 14,732 shares traded. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 23.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: NET BOOK VALUE HEMISPHERE MATERIALLY LOWER; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J – CBRE VALUED HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO AS AT 1 FEBRUARY 2018 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.1 BLN; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA IN PACT TO BUY A 75% INTEREST IN SNAP TV; 04/04/2018 – INDIA TO INFUSE INR7B IN STATE-OWNED HEMISPHERE PROPERTIES; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE REACHED IMPASSE IN TALKS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: LIKELY HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO VALUE LOWER THAN EUR2.2B; 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Business Outside of Puerto Rico Continues to Perform Well; 05/04/2018 – U.S. VIEWS CHINESE ECONOMIC AGGRESSION IN LATIN AMERICA AS UNPRODUCTIVE FOR THE HEMISPHERE-SENIOR OFFICIAL; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J SAYS CBRE VALUED HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO AS AT 1 FEBRUARY 2018 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR1.1 BLN

More notable recent CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 82% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CSS Industries, Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Varana Capital – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CSS Industries, Inc. Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSS Industries: Are Lenders Signaling A Different Message? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSS Industries slides 23.9% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, makes, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $45.69 million. The Company’s craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $222,537 activity. 30,032 shares were bought by MATTHIAS REBECCA C, worth $222,537 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CSS Industries, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 5.56 million shares or 11.30% less from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,238 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 48,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc reported 1,200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 9,514 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 41,972 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,974 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited owns 8,446 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). 8,760 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 725,642 shares in its portfolio. Cove Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) for 85,371 shares. 215,237 are held by Adirondack Research & Mgmt. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 1,938 shares.

More notable recent Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hemisphere Media Group Announces Participation at the Bernstein 6th Annual Future of Media Summit – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 12% – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 12.47 million shares or 6.22% more from 11.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Moreover, Macquarie Gp Limited has 0% invested in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0% or 5,804 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) for 3,837 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0% invested in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) for 120 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) for 28,378 shares. Teton Advisors holds 0.06% or 45,100 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 908,898 shares. Sei Invests Co invested in 1,974 shares. 9,366 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 20,563 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) or 4,683 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $507.13 million. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website.