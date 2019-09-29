EPS for Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Expected At $1.57; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 815 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 715 sold and reduced holdings in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.21 billion shares, down from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Jpmorgan Chase & Co in top ten positions increased from 341 to 398 for an increase of 57. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 669 Increased: 678 New Position: 137.

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $1.57 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 8.19% from last quarter’s $1.71 EPS. CCK’s profit would be $212.77 million giving it 10.51 P/E if the $1.57 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Crown Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 7.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 891,730 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.95 billion. The firm offers aluminum beverage cans and ends, and other packaging products to beverage and beer companies; food cans and ends, including two-and three-piece cans in various shapes and sizes for food marketers; glass bottles; and aerosol cans and ends for manufacturers of personal care, food, household, and industrial products. It has a 19.41 P/E ratio. It also provides metal and composite closures, and capping systems and services, as well as various specialty containers with various lid and closure variations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $376.41 billion. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. It has a 12.04 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.