EPS for Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) Expected At $0.04; Last Week Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Burberry Group (LON:BRBY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Burberry Group had 21 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 6, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The stock of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by HSBC. The stock of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies downgraded Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Underperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Friday, February 8. Mainfirst upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 4 report. See Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 2350.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1970.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Mainfirst Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2150.00 Upgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1820.00 New Target: GBX 1850.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1855.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Bryan Garnier & Cie Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Analysts expect Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. CRWS’s profit would be $404,780 giving it 29.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Crown Crafts, Inc.’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 17,462 shares traded. Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) has declined 15.60% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CRWS News: 14/03/2018 Easterseals & A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, Inc. Launch Crafting A Better World Spring Campaign; 20/04/2018 – DJ Crown Crafts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRWS); 30/04/2018 – Crown Crafts Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Crown Crafts, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.73 million shares or 0.98% less from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 53,755 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) for 5,900 shares. 52,345 are held by First Republic Mngmt. Essex Inv Co Ltd Com has 33,165 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). Bridgeway Cap accumulated 26,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset has 5,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Skylands Capital Lc holds 0.05% or 75,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has 530 shares. First Manhattan reported 47,495 shares. Northern Trust reported 19,098 shares. 14,300 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assocs. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 196,908 shares. Bard Inc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). Citigroup has 4,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crown Crafts (CRWS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Crown Crafts, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRWS) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Crown Crafts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRWS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crown Crafts, Inc. Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 13, 2019 : DLTH, SECO, CRWS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $47.76 million. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including crib and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room d??cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats and floor mats; disposable cup labels, toilet seat covers, and changing mats; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. It has a 9.5 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily to mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, Internet accounts, and wholesale clubs through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives.

The stock decreased 3.14% or GBX 73 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2249. About 1.25 million shares traded. Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.