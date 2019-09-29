EPS for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Expected At $1.40; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shorts Decreased By 4.82%

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) to report $1.40 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.72% from last quarter’s $1.39 EPS. CCI’s profit would be $582.06 million giving it 24.62 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, Crown Castle International Corp.’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.31 million shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) had a decrease of 4.82% in short interest. BECN’s SI was 6.66M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.82% from 7.00 million shares previously. With 627,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN)’s short sellers to cover BECN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 347,383 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.08% or 97,549 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.22% or 43,947 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 102,680 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Parkside Fin Bancorporation & has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 13,530 were accumulated by United Automobile Association. Df Dent And Company, Maryland-based fund reported 132,255 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 224 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 32,288 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 175 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 160 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd reported 7,265 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 56,453 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $261.37 million activity. Shares for $158.08 million were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd.. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. $2.26M worth of stock was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company has market cap of $57.32 billion. The firm provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network . It has a 80.2 P/E ratio. It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Crown Castle International Corp. shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley has 0.55% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 17,654 shares. Franklin Resources owns 364,446 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc reported 347,043 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 30,410 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 3,799 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 132,124 shares. 20,278 were accumulated by Nordea Management. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 106,124 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 2,500 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 228,384 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bamco Inc New York reported 480 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 146,833 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 7,131 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity accumulated 0.09% or 132,932 shares. Scholtz And Communication Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).