EPS for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Expected At $0.01; Matarin Capital Management Lifted Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) stake by 177.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc acquired 466,792 shares as Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)’s stock declined 8.68%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 730,188 shares with $8.14 million value, up from 263,396 last quarter. Corcept Therapeutics Inc now has $1.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 339,749 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report $0.01 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. CCRN’s profit would be $371,716 giving it 250.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 78,522 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 06/04/2018 – Cross-country skiing-Bjoergen brings curtain down on golden career; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/04/2018 – Madden Joins Cejka Executive Search as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal; 03/04/2018 ThunderBaySource: Cross-country ski conditions still great Kamview Nordic Ski Centre; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 16/05/2018 – Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 17/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Access Event Set By Benchmark for May. 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCRN); 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Cross Country Health; 22/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $66,640 activity. The insider Clark Kevin Cronin bought $66,640.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 32.55 million shares or 1.32% less from 32.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,161 are owned by Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 553,700 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 453,546 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 26,986 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 1,229 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Heartland Advisors holds 455,072 shares. Td Asset reported 45,217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 470,857 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru owns 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 2.43 million shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 1,434 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 13,493 shares. Moreover, Eagle Boston Invest has 0.81% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 75,616 shares.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $371.72 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) stake by 34,012 shares to 442,130 valued at $13.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) stake by 44,809 shares and now owns 209,743 shares. La (NYSE:LZB) was reduced too.