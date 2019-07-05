EPS for Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Expected At $0.48; Leaf Group LTD. (LEAF) Shorts Decreased By 0.45%

Leaf Group LTD. (NYSE:LEAF) had a decrease of 0.45% in short interest. LEAF’s SI was 132,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.45% from 133,100 shares previously. With 26,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Leaf Group LTD. (NYSE:LEAF)’s short sellers to cover LEAF’s short positions. The SI to Leaf Group LTD.’s float is 1.01%. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 11,268 shares traded. Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) has declined 20.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.95% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 37.14% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CROX’s profit would be $34.91 million giving it 10.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Crocs, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 676,289 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $177.45 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Marketplaces and Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and creates on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand.

More notable recent Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Leaf Group Commences Comprehensive Strategic Review to Maximize Shareholder Value – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Leaf Group Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Leaf Group Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leaf Group Comments on Osmium Partners’ Nomination of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Crocs had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 1 report. Monness upgraded Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) on Thursday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of CROX in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of CROX in report on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Susquehanna.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $267,100 were sold by SMACH THOMAS J on Tuesday, February 12. $750,000 worth of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was sold by Hart Daniel P on Tuesday, January 8.

More notable recent Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crocs (CROX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crocs (CROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crocs, Inc. (CROX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crocs updates on tariffs impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.