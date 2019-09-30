EPS for Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Expected At $0.28; American Financial Group Raised Berkley W R (WRB) Stake

American Financial Group Inc increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc acquired 58,500 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 175,500 shares with $11.57 million value, up from 117,000 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $13.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 229,199 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director

Analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.15% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. CRTO’s profit would be $18.24 million giving it 16.63 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Criteo S.A.’s analysts see -6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 180,381 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Criteo S.A. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intl Value Advisers Lc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 3.91M shares. Fil Limited holds 655,720 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 0.74% stake. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 27,641 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 8,612 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 26,368 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 824,156 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 182,915 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 2.55M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 497,505 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 9,099 shares. Clearbridge Invests stated it has 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 139,394 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The company's Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

Among 3 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -10.91% below currents $72.21 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7300 target. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS.

American Financial Group Inc decreased Kkr & Co Inc stake by 30,000 shares to 300,600 valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) stake by 90,000 shares and now owns 135,000 shares. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was reduced too.