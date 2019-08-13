EPS for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Expected At $-0.44; Shorts at Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares (TSU) Raised By 12.72%

Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TSU) had an increase of 12.72% in short interest. TSU’s SI was 4.32M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.72% from 3.83 million shares previously. With 1.02 million avg volume, 4 days are for Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TSU)’s short sellers to cover TSU’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 946,318 shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $1.97 EPS change or 81.74% from last quarter’s $-2.41 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 18.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 84,798 shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Tim Participacoes (NYSE:TSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tim Participacoes had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 5.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $7.35 billion. The firm offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content.

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU) CEO Pietro Labriola on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Battered Telecom Stocks Wired for Significant Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.