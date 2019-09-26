EPS for CRH Medical (CRH) Expected At $0.01; LIXIL GROUP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (JSGCF) Shorts Down By 3.15%

Analysts expect CRH Medical Corporation (TSE:CRH) to report $0.01 EPS on October, 30.T_CRH’s profit would be $718,756 giving it 101.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, CRH Medical Corporation’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. It closed at $4.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 16/03/2018 – FTC: 20180871: CRH plc; Promotora de Inversiones Mexicanas, S.A; 02/05/2018 – CRH Commences Phase 1 of Shr Buyback Programme; 20/04/2018 – MEDIA-CRH CEO says share buyback “under careful review” – Irish Times; 26/04/2018 – CRH TO MODIFY PROPOSALS TO PROVIDE A LOWER SALARY INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – CRH BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES 39.69% VOTED AGAINST PAY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – CRH CEO says full or partial listing of US arm is under consideration; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – GROUP EBITDA, FOR SEASONALLY LESS SIGNIFICANT FIRST HALF OF YEAR, EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH H1 2017 ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – INITIATED STRATEGIC REVIEW OF EUROPE DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS, FOCUSED ON IMPROVING MARGINS AND RETURNS OF BUSINESS, AS WELL AS EXPLORING OTHER STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – CRH announces share buyback, new divestment programme; 31/05/2018 – CRH Reviews Europe Distribution Business in Divisional Restructuring

LIXIL GROUP CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:JSGCF) had a decrease of 3.15% in short interest. JSGCF’s SI was 1.60 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.15% from 1.65M shares previously. It closed at $16.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent CRH Medical Corporation (TSE:CRH) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “CRH PLC Announces Directorate Changes – GuruFocus.com” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CRH Medical Corporation Announces Purchase of remaining ownership in Central Colorado Anesthesia Associates – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sikorsky Combat Rescue Helicopter Approved to Enter Production – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about CRH Medical Corporation (TSE:CRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRH completes next phase of buyback program – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CRH PLC Announces Board Change – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $291.10 million. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH O'Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I??IV. It has a 84.38 P/E ratio. The firm distributes the CRH O'Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

LIXIL Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology , LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), LIXIL Kitchen Technology (LKT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, unit bathrooms, shower heads, washstand fixtures and cabinet units, etc.; and external and internal decorative tiles.