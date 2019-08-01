EPS for Crew Energy Inc. (CR) Expected At $0.02; Royal Bank Of Canada Cut Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding

Analysts expect Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. T_CR’s profit would be $3.01 million giving it 9.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Crew Energy Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.74 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 40.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 54,804 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 79,249 shares with $13.87 million value, down from 134,053 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $8.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $156.92. About 526,434 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%

Among 4 analysts covering Crew Energy (TSE:CR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crew Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was upgraded by Eight Capital. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CR in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Crane – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crane reports 66.77% of Circor shares supporting offer – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crane +1.3% after beatings expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Crew Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $111.41 million. The firm primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 474 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. John, British Columbia.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,605 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 60,455 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Llc stated it has 13,800 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.37% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 43,680 shares. The New Jersey-based Alpine Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 225,162 shares. Nordea Invest holds 0.01% or 19,490 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 99,473 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 1,980 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Lc. 111,333 are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Kirr Marbach And Co Ltd Liability Com In stated it has 75,037 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 0% or 22 shares.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Snap: Bears Are Wrong Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Commences $750M Modified Dutch Auction – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Argus Research. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADS in report on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”.