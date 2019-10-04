EPS for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Expected At $0.12; Qvc 6.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2067 (QVCD) Shorts Decreased By 52.11%

Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 135.29% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. CEQP’s profit would be $8.62 million giving it 75.67 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 130,375 shares traded. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 5.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP); 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units

Qvc Inc 6.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2067 (NYSE:QVCD) had a decrease of 52.11% in short interest. QVCD’s SI was 9,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 52.11% from 19,000 shares previously. With 45,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Qvc Inc 6.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2067 (NYSE:QVCD)’s short sellers to cover QVCD’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 11,817 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. QVC, Inc. 6.375% Senior Secured (NYSE:QVCD) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crestwood Equity Partners has $4600 highest and $4200 lowest target. $44’s average target is 21.15% above currents $36.32 stock price. Crestwood Equity Partners had 4 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4200 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23 to “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The company's Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers.

