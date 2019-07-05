EPS for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Expected At $0.02; Hibbett Sports (HIBB) SI Decreased By 4.27%

Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) had a decrease of 4.27% in short interest. HIBB’s SI was 4.36 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.27% from 4.55M shares previously. With 305,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s short sellers to cover HIBB’s short positions. The SI to Hibbett Sports Inc’s float is 24.11%. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 159,714 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 26.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.57% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q FY19 Profit Rises 2.9%; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 09/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 13 Days; 19/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16.50 FROM $13.50; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports E-commerce Sales Represented 7.6% of Total Sales for the Fourth Qtr; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS INTEREST RATE AT 1 MONTH LIBOR PLUS 2.0%. – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports 4Q Net $9.73M; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports 4Q EPS 51c

Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to report $0.02 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 108.70% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. CEQP’s profit would be $1.44M giving it 455.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s analysts see -128.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 11,114 shares traded. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 21.01% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The company's Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers.

Among 4 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hibbett Sports had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. Susquehanna maintained Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) rating on Monday, June 24. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $29 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $336.81 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 9.94 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.