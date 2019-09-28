EPS for Cree, Inc. (CREE) Expected At $-0.17; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report $-0.17 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 288.89% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Cree, Inc.’s analysts see 325.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 31 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 30 sold and decreased their stock positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 22.38 million shares, down from 23.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Cree, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 7,264 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 216,980 shares. Westpac Bk holds 104,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest holds 0.11% or 44,521 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 302,608 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.01% or 457 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 731,280 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 32 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp accumulated 697,408 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Agf Invests invested in 0.15% or 219,804 shares. Dorsey Wright & stated it has 0.9% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 13.47% above currents $48.18 stock price. Cree had 13 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 21. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CREE in report on Tuesday, August 27 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 26 by Piper Jaffray. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. LE DUY LOAN T bought $120,145 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 236,204 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund for 293,075 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 642,174 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 544,944 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 6,800 shares.

