EPS for Cree, Inc. (CREE) Expected At $-0.17; American Water Works Company (AWK) Sentiment Is 1.16

Analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report $-0.17 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 288.89% from last quarter's $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Cree, Inc.'s analysts see 325.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 1.86M shares traded or 15.76% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500.

American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 266 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 229 sold and decreased their equity positions in American Water Works Company Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 146.26 million shares, up from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Water Works Company Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 195 Increased: 201 New Position: 65.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.05 million for 24.00 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.38 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 38.6 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 8.11% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. for 51,600 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 342,674 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 4.6% invested in the company for 197,161 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 3.73% in the stock. Aureus Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 226,498 shares.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 946,024 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) has risen 31.07% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 11.07% above currents $49.22 stock price. Cree had 13 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, August 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Market Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5200 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Cree, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 67,400 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 113,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 10,633 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 115 shares. State Street Corporation holds 2.70 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,153 are held by Bluecrest. Carroll Financial Associates owns 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 198 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). New York-based First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Lpl Financial Llc stated it has 38,588 shares. D L Carlson holds 2.77% or 159,838 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl owns 235,714 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 508,003 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity. 2,000 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares with value of $120,145 were bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.27 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.