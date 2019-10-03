EPS for Credit Acceptance (CACC) Expected At $8.86; Chilton Capital Management Lowered Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 2.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 3,101 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 143,798 shares with $19.76 million value, down from 146,899 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $39.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $144.97. About 398,113 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report $8.86 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $1.30 EPS change or 17.20% from last quarter’s $7.56 EPS. CACC’s profit would be $166.53M giving it 12.25 P/E if the $8.86 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 2.11% or $9.35 during the last trading session, reaching $434.03. About 23,114 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 13,800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Montag A & Assoc has 1,488 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% stake. Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 4,040 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Personal Advsr Corporation owns 19,020 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 64,399 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp. Monetary Group reported 200 shares. 5,761 are held by Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh. 1.12M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.09% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 191,109 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 2,152 were reported by North Star Mngmt. Counselors Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 2,325 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 19,419 shares to 82,361 valued at $20.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 29,131 shares and now owns 60,131 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.70 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sempra Energy has $16200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $154.40’s average target is 6.50% above currents $144.97 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRE in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRE in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SRE in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 30 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, September 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold Credit Acceptance Corporation shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co has 5.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Riverhead Limited Com holds 1,828 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bogle Inv L P De stated it has 0.05% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,600 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.03% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 5,314 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 0.02% or 34,535 shares. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 2,844 are owned by Eqis Capital Mngmt. Cambridge Rech Advsr Incorporated holds 1,268 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 2,448 shares. Account Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,525 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al accumulated 2,762 shares. Axa reported 102,674 shares.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related services and products to automobile dealers in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.16 billion. It advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to clients by dealers on vehicles financed by the company.