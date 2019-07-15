EPS for Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Expected At $0.20; NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA AMERICAN DEPOSIT (GASNY) Shorts Increased By 60.42%

NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA AMERICAN DEPOSIT (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had an increase of 60.42% in short interest. GASNY’s SI was 7,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 60.42% from 4,800 shares previously. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 27,367 shares traded or 27.88% up from the average. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Crawford & Company provides claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities worldwide. The company has market cap of $540.73 million. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 22.26 P/E ratio. Services, International, Broadspire, and Garden City Group.

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. engages in the exploration and development, liquefaction, re-gasification, transportation, storage, distribution, and commercialization of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.06 billion. The firm operates through Gas Distribution, Electricity Distribution, Gas, Electricity, and Other divisions. It has a 16.03 P/E ratio. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in the distribution of regulated gas; provision of services for third-party access to the network; and activities related to distribution.