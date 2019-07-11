EPS for Crane Co. (CR) Expected At $1.55; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mosaic Co had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 1. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Susquehanna. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. See The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $31 New Target: $33 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $38 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $34 New Target: $32 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report $1.55 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.93% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. CR’s profit would be $92.83 million giving it 13.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS is correct. After having $1.45 EPS previously, Crane Co.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 270,152 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR)

The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold The Mosaic Company shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,843 are owned by Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Company. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 282,666 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 744,068 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Argent owns 10,100 shares. Korea Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 229,300 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.45M shares. Hbk L P has 0.08% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 236,458 shares. 1.20 million were reported by S&Co. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has 241,543 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 7,397 shares. Zacks, Illinois-based fund reported 51,112 shares. Aqr Management Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Principal Fin holds 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 787,591 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.90 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 15.94 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mosaic (MOS) PT Cut to $29 at Morgan Stanley on Lower Phosphate Prices – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) Announces Closure of Plant City Phosphates Manufacturing Facility – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Peter Boockvar: A Disastrous Planting Season Should See This Fertilizer Stock Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 4,250 shares. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was bought by Koenig Emery N.. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J..

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Crane (NYSE:CR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Crane Co. (CR) Commences Tender Offer to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of CIRCOR (CIR) for $45 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Crane Co. (CR) Refutes CIRCOR’s Unrealistic Plan; Urges Shareholders to Tender their Shares – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Crane Co. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 419,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 17,916 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 2.09M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 12,580 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 300 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Broadview Advsrs stated it has 1.61% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 1,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 9,208 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5,023 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has 1.31M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3,680 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 13,073 shares.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 14.22 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Among 4 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crane had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, March 22. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CR in report on Wednesday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by William Blair. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by UBS.