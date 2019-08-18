EPS for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Expected At $2.43; 1 Analysts Bullish SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Among 2 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $8400 lowest target. $97’s average target is 22.54% above currents $79.16 stock price. SL Green Realty had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital. See SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115 New Target: $110 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report $2.43 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 10.96% from last quarter’s $2.19 EPS. CBRL’s profit would be $58.43 million giving it 16.97 P/E if the $2.43 EPS is correct. After having $2.09 EPS previously, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s analysts see 16.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $164.94. About 293,153 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $6.52 billion. The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It has a 28.73 P/E ratio. It also provides tenant services to its clients.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 891,178 shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SL Green Realty Corp. shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 310,931 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 22,744 were reported by Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 2,562 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,038 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% stake. Sun Life accumulated 143 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Nomura Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). The Illinois-based One Trading Lp has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 928,050 shares. Presima reported 1.85% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Loeb Partners Corp invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Chilton Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.36% or 44,635 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 13,482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Na reported 0.01% stake.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. The company??s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. It has a 18.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 779 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 10,590 were reported by Gam Holdings Ag. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 6,226 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 3,217 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd Co reported 15,248 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 32,221 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 235,252 shares. Savings Bank holds 1,568 shares. Jlb Associate reported 1.76% stake. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has 3,021 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,026 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cracker Barrel has $19000 highest and $150 lowest target. $172.50’s average target is 4.58% above currents $164.94 stock price. Cracker Barrel had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) earned “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. SunTrust maintained the shares of CBRL in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating.