EPS for Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) Expected At $0.16; CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORPORATION COMMON SH (CNNXF) Shorts Up By 1461.9%

CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORPORATION COMMON SH (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) had an increase of 1461.9% in short interest. CNNXF’s SI was 32,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1461.9% from 2,100 shares previously. With 164,600 avg volume, 0 days are for CANNAMERICA BRANDS CORPORATION COMMON SH (OTCMKTS:CNNXF)’s short sellers to cover CNNXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.11 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 21.CVET’s profit would be $17.94M giving it 37.47 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Covetrus, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 824,055 shares traded. Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covetrus, Inc. operates as an animal-health technology and services company. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 28.58 P/E ratio. The firm sells and distributes pharmaceuticals, nutrition products, consumable products, diagnostic tests, small and large equipment, laboratory and surgical products, and others.

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, and Maryland. The company has market cap of $5.68 million. It focuses on building and maximizing the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing these brands through various distribution channels, including to dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors. It currently has negative earnings.