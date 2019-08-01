EPS for Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) Expected At $0.16; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

Among 2 analysts covering Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamos Gold Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by IBC on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. See Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 21.CVET’s profit would be $17.87M giving it 37.19 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Covetrus, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 403,390 shares traded. Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. It also explores for silver and precious metals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

The stock increased 5.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 1.50 million shares traded. Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has risen 19.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AGI News: 28/03/2018 – DOE-EM: EM Los Alamos Officials Highlight Milestones, Ongoing Cleanup at Conference; 30/04/2018 – Alamos Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: NM Delegation Calls on US Navy to Designate Next Nuclear Sub USS Los Alamos Upon 75th Anniversary; 05/04/2018 – Corex Gold Receives Overwhelming Shareholder Approval for Plan of Arrangement With Minera Alamos Inc; 24/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Alamos Gold 1Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 03/05/2018 – Secret Cities, 75 Years Later: Bechtel Highlights Future of Los Alamos, Hanford, Oak Ridge; 01/05/2018 – ALAMOS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 3C; 12/03/2018 NNSA: New Dynamic Equations-of-State facility opens at Los Alamos National Laboratory

