EPS for Coupa Software (COUP) Expected At $-0.44; American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Airlines Group has $56 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 76.09% above currents $26.31 stock price. American Airlines Group had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) rating on Friday, March 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target. See American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to report $-0.44 EPS on September, 3 after the close.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 158.82% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Coupa Software Incorporated’s analysts see 83.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $138.93. About 1.30M shares traded. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 121.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 23/03/2018 – Coupa Recognized as a Leader for Procure-to-Pay Applications in the IDC MarketScape Report; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Coupa Software; 17/04/2018 – Coupa Unveils New Executive Advisory Board, Welcomes New Members; 07/03/2018 COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 03/05/2018 – AppZen Partners With Coupa Software to Extend Audit Capabilities for All Coupa Customers; 08/05/2018 – Coupa Unveils New Product Innovations to Advance Business Spend Management; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/04/2018 – Nasdaq Goes Live with Business Spend Management Leader Coupa

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock. On Tuesday, June 4 Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 4 Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 15,000 shares. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold American Airlines Group Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management holds 5,253 shares. Consulta Limited stated it has 200,000 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Everence Management stated it has 13,620 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset One Com holds 64,687 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 21,050 are held by Palisade Mgmt Limited Nj. Moreover, Cyrus Capital Prtn L P has 13.59% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% stake. The Tennessee-based Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Private Advisor Gp has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hrt Fin Lc invested 0.08% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 130,414 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.53% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $11.27 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 7.77 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud spend management platform. The company has market cap of $8.49 billion. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

