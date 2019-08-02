EPS for Coty Inc. (COTY) Expected At $0.16; Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Peel Hunt. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Reduce” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. COTY’s profit would be $120.22M giving it 16.67 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Coty Inc.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 1.16M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, makes, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. The company has market cap of 4.40 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system , gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

The stock decreased 2.52% or GBX 47 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1815.5. About 392,506 shares traded. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1000 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $11 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 65,151 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 159,886 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 65,845 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage Incorporated has 21,838 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New York-based Element Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Adage Capital Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 552,244 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 157,905 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has 0.03% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Da Davidson & Company reported 34,267 shares stake. 260,181 were reported by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 10.97 million shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 4,359 shares.