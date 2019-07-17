EPS for CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Expected At $1.73; Perceptive Advisors Has Upped Ehealth (EHTH) Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Ehealth Inc (EHTH) stake by 426.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 234,836 shares as Ehealth Inc (EHTH)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 289,857 shares with $18.07M value, up from 55,021 last quarter. Ehealth Inc now has $1.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 282,955 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023

Analysts expect CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report $1.73 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 21.83% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. CSGP’s profit would be $63.22M giving it 84.09 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $2.28 EPS previously, CoStar Group, Inc.’s analysts see -24.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $581.92. About 246,215 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity. 2,000 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares with value of $110,720 were bought by Yung Derek N..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,382 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 10,615 shares. American Intll Grp Inc accumulated 16,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 1.14 million shares. Hawk Ridge Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 38,362 shares. Oppenheimer And Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Sei invested in 0% or 15,870 shares. Oberweis Asset accumulated 0.16% or 12,500 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Co accumulated 51,360 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 553,298 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,150 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 13,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Among 4 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, February 22. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 21.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo.

