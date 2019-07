EPS for Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) Expected At $-0.21; Bridger Management Has Decreased Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding

Analysts expect Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 43.24% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Correvio Pharma Corp.’s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 247,332 shares traded or 144.76% up from the average. Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) has risen 15.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc decreased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 32.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc sold 366,338 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 746,498 shares with $34.85M value, down from 1.11 million last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $3.56B valuation. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 978,107 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ERI – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eldorado Resorts Has Risky Plan for Caesars Entertainment Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Caesars Entertainment’s Shares Have Jumped 74.1% in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura calls Eldorado asset sale a start – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Eldorado Resorts had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. Nomura maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $42 target. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) rating on Wednesday, March 20. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The stock of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, June 25. Macquarie Research maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $58 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 824 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Tudor Et Al reported 8,947 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 17,400 shares. Moreover, Highline Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 4.76% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 1.62 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Bridger Limited Co owns 2.76% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 746,498 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 165,396 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 7,367 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 241,535 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 123,412 shares. Coe Cap Management Ltd Com owns 16,774 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41 million for 18.78 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.