EPS for CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (CAAP) Expected At $-0.43; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Devon Energy (DVN)

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by M Partners. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DVN in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. See Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $39 New Target: $38 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

Analysts expect CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) to report $-0.43 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 207.14% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $0.19 EPS previously, CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A.’s analysts see -326.32% EPS growth. It closed at $7.46 lastly. It is down 30.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CAAP News: 09/03/2018 AA2000 Reports a 25.5% Increase in Revenues During 2017; 22/03/2018 – CAAP SAYS IT HAS NO PLANS TO RAISE ADDITIONAL EQUITY; 24/04/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY REVENUES UP 8.4% YOY TO $416.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corporacion America Airports Announces 4Q17 YoY Growth of 7.6% in Passenger Traffic and 8.4% in Revenues; 22/05/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY SHR $0.17; 21/03/2018 – CAAP WILL PURSUE NEW AIRPORTS CONCESSIONS IN BRAZIL: CEO; 15/03/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Starts 2018 with Solid Traffic Growth; 21/03/2018 – CAAP CEO: THERE’S ROOM TO GROW IN EM, FROM BRAZIL TO INDIA; 16/04/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports 9.6% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in March 2018; 27/04/2018 – Corporación América Airports Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

More notable recent CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. Reports 5.8% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in June 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CAAP) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corporacion America Airports: Recovery In Sight After A Brutal 2018? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports Announces 1Q19 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. It has a 108.12 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly knwona as A.C.I.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 7.86M shares traded or 31.02% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 361,576 shares stake. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 112,700 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 48,536 shares stake. Kepos Capital Lp has 59,968 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 157 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company owns 97,933 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation owns 254,454 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 18,304 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,833 shares. 107,464 were reported by Salem Cap Management. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt has 17,722 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.39 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 4.07 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.