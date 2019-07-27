EPS for CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (CAAP) Expected At $-0.43; Euclidean Technologies Management Decreased By $477,900 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Analysts expect CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) to report $-0.43 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 207.14% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $0.19 EPS previously, CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A.’s analysts see -326.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 29,146 shares traded. CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) has declined 20.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CAAP News: 21/03/2018 – CAAP CEO: THERE’S ROOM TO GROW IN EM, FROM BRAZIL TO INDIA; 22/05/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY REVENUES UP 10.5% YOY TO $390.9 MILLION; 09/03/2018 AA2000 Reports a 25.5% Increase in Revenues During 2017; 27/04/2018 – Corporación América Airports Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/04/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports 9.6% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in March 2018; 22/05/2018 – Corporacion America Airports Announces 1Q18 YoY Growth of 7.6% in Passenger Traffic and 10.5% in Revenues; 22/03/2018 – CAAP SAYS IT HAS NO PLANS TO RAISE ADDITIONAL EQUITY; 21/03/2018 – CAAP WILL PURSUE NEW AIRPORTS CONCESSIONS IN BRAZIL: CEO; 22/05/2018 – CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA CAAP.N – QTRLY SHR $0.17; 21/05/2018 – Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports 9.5% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in April 2018

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 22.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 28,400 shares with $1.68 million value, down from 36,500 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $236.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.01M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lc stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 186,755 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reaves W H & holds 3.81% or 1.95 million shares in its portfolio. Hillswick Asset reported 173,212 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Com has 10.76M shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York accumulated 0.29% or 33,360 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 36,240 are owned by Essex Inv Mgmt Com Limited Liability. 297,878 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc invested in 0.92% or 1.58 million shares. 52,020 were reported by Clean Yield Group. Maple Capital Mgmt has invested 1.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Towercrest Mgmt invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22.