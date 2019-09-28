EPS for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Expected At $0.49; TELESITES SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEX (TSSLF) Shorts Lowered By 2.59%

TELESITES SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEX (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) had a decrease of 2.59% in short interest. TSSLF’s SI was 9.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.59% from 9.82 million shares previously. With 16,000 avg volume, 598 days are for TELESITES SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEX (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)’s short sellers to cover TSSLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.01% or $0.039 during the last trading session, reaching $0.61. About 7,594 shares traded. Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.44% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. CLB’s profit would be $21.74 million giving it 23.40 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Core Laboratories N.V.’s analysts see 6.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 273,068 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in leasing towers, roofs, and other telecommunications infrastructure in Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It also selects, acquires, installs, and operates telecommunication equipment. It has a 122 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Core Laboratories N.V. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp reported 4,390 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 52,466 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 235 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Liability stated it has 37,134 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc owns 0.05% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 9,494 shares. Next Gp reported 584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability accumulated 23,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 3,203 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Gradient Limited Liability holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 4.21M were reported by Vanguard Gp Inc. The Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 0.31% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Penbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,248 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 0.08% or 445,099 shares in its portfolio.