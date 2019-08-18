EPS for Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Expected At $0.56; Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO) Has 1 Sentiment

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (GDO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 15 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 15 sold and reduced their equity positions in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.98 million shares, down from 4.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report $0.56 EPS on September, 18.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. CPRT’s profit would be $128.30 million giving it 33.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Copart, Inc.’s analysts see -15.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 817,831 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M

The stock increased 1.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 48,864 shares traded or 59.34% up from the average. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) has risen 2.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500.

More important recent Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Term CEF Ladder #5: Corporate Bond Closed-End Fund Potpourri – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “MFS Intermediate Income Trust: A Fairly Low Duration, Unleveraged Investment Grade CEF – Seeking Alpha” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Make 7.9% Income With Lower Risk With Investment Grade Bond CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2016.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $256.83 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Fca Corp Tx holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 256,040 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 284,052 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 211,119 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 46,587 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Copart, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.57 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 28,650 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 448,220 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 605 shares. Moreover, Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 11,975 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 66 shares. Cordasco has 174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.05% or 839,879 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Fiera Corp reported 1.02M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications accumulated 32,524 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj reported 4.97% stake.