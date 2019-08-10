EPS for Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA) Expected At $1.92; Torchlight Energy Resources Has 1.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) to report $1.92 EPS on August, 21.CTRA’s profit would be $36.84M giving it 3.96 P/E if the $1.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Contura Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 368.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 246,317 shares traded. Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 9 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 8 cut down and sold equity positions in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.39 million shares, down from 5.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Torchlight Energy Resources Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

It closed at $1.4 lastly. It is down 15.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCH News: 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Repays in Full Its Outstanding Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 24/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT To Repay Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 25/04/2018 – DAVID MORADI REPORTS 6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Torchlight Energy Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC – CAPITAL BUDGET IN OROGRANDE IS GOING TO INCREASE; 09/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY SAYS FEELS THAT “BEST WAY TO MOVE FORWARD IS TO FREE UP VALUE FROM HAZEL AND DEVOTE IT TO OROGRANDE”; 29/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – REPAID IN FULL OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS, LLC, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN OCTOBER 2023; 12/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Sets Frac Date on Orogrande Horizontal; 18/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Torchlight Energy Acquires Additional Delaware Basin Acreage and Announces Drilling in Its Winkler Project

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $96.01 million. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three gas and oil projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.

Amg National Trust Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc owns 69,444 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has invested 0.02% in the stock. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 229,558 shares.

