EPS for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Expected At $-0.14; Itron Has 1.34 Sentiment

Analysts expect Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to report $-0.14 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Contango Oil & Gas Company’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.67% or $0.2402 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5298. About 711,468 shares traded or 118.72% up from the average. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) has declined 76.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MCF News: 05/03/2018 – CONTANGO SEES 4Q PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 4.8 BCFE; 05/03/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – HAVE BUDGETED TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $52 MLN TO DEVELOP DRILLING PROGRAM IN SOUTHERN DELAWARE BASIN AREA DURING 2018; 20/03/2018 – CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD – MARTY SWITZER TO TAKE ON CEO ROLE ON A PERMANENT BASIS; 20/03/2018 – CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD CGA.AX – CO TO ACQUIRE SWITZER ASSET MANAGEMENT; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – DIVESTITURE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28; 13/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Oil Dances the Contango on Shale’s Rise (Video); 05/03/2018 Contango Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Production, Year-End Reserves, Operations Update and 2018 Capital Strategy; 02/04/2018 – Contango Oil Sells Eagle Ford Shale Assets Located in Karnes County, Texas to an Independent Oil and Gas Co for $21M; 28/05/2018 – Contango Oil & Gas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 4; 09/03/2018 – Contango Oil 4Q Rev $20M

Itron Inc (ITRI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 106 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 79 reduced and sold their stakes in Itron Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 33.66 million shares, down from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Itron Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 70 New Position: 36.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $17.50 million activity. GOFF JOHN C bought $17.50 million worth of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) on Friday, September 13.

More notable recent Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Contango prices equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yuma Energy and SilverCrest Metals among Energy/Materials gainers; Contango Oil & Gas and Synthesis Energy Systems among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Contango Oil & Gas and Taronis Technologies among Energy/Materials gainers; Alexco Resource and Gulfport Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BYND, ENTA and PSO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Contango Oil & Gas and Torchlight Energy Resources among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and McDermott among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. The company has market cap of $217.22 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Contango Oil & Gas Company shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 14.96 million shares or 4.54% less from 15.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 160,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) for 129,328 shares. Proxima Llc invested 0.31% in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). King Luther reported 1.33M shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 611,330 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company holds 0% or 10,961 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 80,366 shares. Prescott Gru Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 840,280 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance has 163,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 253 shares. Blackrock holds 457,441 shares. 14,785 are owned by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon. Aperio Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 231 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc owns 10,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 76,129 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 5.26% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. for 6,060 shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 25,000 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 1.67% invested in the company for 23,334 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.65% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 769,187 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $18.24 million activity.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Itron partners on streetlight management – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Itron Signs Global Reseller Agreement with TerraGo to Accelerate Smart Streetlight Projects – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy and Itron Collaborate to Transform Customer Experience and Utility Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.78M for 27.13 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 46.98 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.