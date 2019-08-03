EPS for Contact Gold Corp. (C) Expected At $-0.03; Gagnon Securities Has Raised By $378,048 Its Macys (M) Position

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Macys Inc (M) stake by 32.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 15,752 shares as Macys Inc (M)’s stock declined 2.74%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 64,361 shares with $1.55M value, up from 48,609 last quarter. Macys Inc now has $6.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 6.90 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s is rolling out mobile checkout to all of its department stores; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY

Analysts expect Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 28.After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Contact Gold Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy’s Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. UBS maintained the shares of M in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “History Says This May Be a Retail Stock to Sell – Schaeffers Research” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is At Home Group Inc.’s (NYSE:HOME) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hillrom acquires Breathe Technologies for $130M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) stake by 24,127 shares to 20,109 valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) stake by 3,957 shares and now owns 112,840 shares. Secureworks Corp was reduced too.