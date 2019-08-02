EPS for Contact Gold Corp. (C) Expected At $-0.03; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)

Analysts expect Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 28.After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Contact Gold Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Renishaw PLC (LON:RSW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renishaw PLC had 18 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, makes, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.64 billion GBP. The firm offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines. It has a 20.59 P/E ratio. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, neurosurgical robots, dental scanners, neurosurgical implants and accessories, Raman microscopes, and hybrid Raman systems; and dental computer-aided design and neurosurgical planning software, as well as dental structures manufacturing services.

The stock decreased 4.83% or GBX 184 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3624. About 221,477 shares traded or 121.53% up from the average. Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contact Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, Canada. The company has market cap of $17.32 million. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal projects include the Pony Creek property, which comprises 1,315 claims covering 107 square kilometers; the Dixie Flats property, which includes 324 unpatented mining claims covering 27.1 square kilometers; and the North Star property that comprises 56 unpatented mining claims covering 4.68 square kilometers situated in western Elko County, Nevada.