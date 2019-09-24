EPS for Constellium SE (CSTM) Expected At $0.29; Shorts at Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Raised By 1.08%

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (NYSE:TR) had an increase of 1.08% in short interest. TR’s SI was 6.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.08% from 5.98M shares previously. With 119,000 avg volume, 51 days are for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (NYSE:TR)’s short sellers to cover TR’s short positions. The SI to Tootsie Roll Industries Inc’s float is 35.07%. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 112,229 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. It sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILDÂ’S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLAÂ’S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks. It has a 40.93 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through approximately 30 candy and grocery brokers to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the U.S. military, and fund-raising charitable organizations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 15.88 million shares or 4.34% more from 15.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 5,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Monetary Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5,550 shares. State Street reported 612,039 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 3,101 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.85% or 14,025 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Llc reported 7,476 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Federated Pa stated it has 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Bluestein R H & Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 5,626 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 218 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

