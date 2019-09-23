EPS for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) Expected At $10.95; The9 Limited – American Depository Shares Represen (NCTY) Shorts Up By 77.25%

The9 Limited – American Depository Shares Represen (NASDAQ:NCTY) had an increase of 77.25% in short interest. NCTY’s SI was 204,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 77.25% from 115,600 shares previously. With 119,900 avg volume, 2 days are for The9 Limited – American Depository Shares Represen (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s short sellers to cover NCTY’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 22,218 shares traded. The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) has declined 9.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NCTY News: 10/05/2018 – The9 Agrees to Share Deal for Minority Stake in Plutux; 09/04/2018 – THE9 LTD NCTY.O – CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL TRANSFER OF ITS LISTING OF SECURITIES TO NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET; 05/03/2018 JUPITER EXPLORER LIMITED REPORTS 12.5 PCT STAKE IN THE9 LTD AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – The9 Limited Announces Potential Share Exchange Transaction; 30/04/2018 – The9 Limited Established A Subsidiary to Strengthen Its Blockchain Consulting Service Business; 28/04/2018 – Correct: The9 2H Loss CNY25.8M; 27/04/2018 – The9 2H Net CNY12.3M; 22/03/2018 – THE9 LTD- MANAGEMENT IS ALSO CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL TRANSFER OF ITS LISTING OF SECURITIES TO NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET; 27/04/2018 – The9 Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 22/03/2018 – THE9 LTD GETS NASDAQ NOTICE OF DEFICIENCY ON MIN. MKT VALUE

Analysts expect Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to report $10.95 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $2.00 EPS change or 22.35% from last quarter’s $8.95 EPS. T_CSU’s profit would be $232.04 million giving it 29.36 P/E if the $10.95 EPS is correct. After having $8.68 EPS previously, Constellation Software Inc.’s analysts see 26.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $20.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1286.01. About 106,667 shares traded or 179.62% up from the average. Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $34.86 million. The firm offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, and TV games. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students, as well as operates mobile advertising platform.

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customizations of software to various industries in the public and private sector markets primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.25 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Public Sector and Private Sector. It has a 67.41 P/E ratio. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.