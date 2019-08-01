EPS for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) Expected At $-0.80; MILBON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MIOFF) Shorts Decreased By 46%

Analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $9.16 EPS change or 91.97% from last quarter’s $-9.96 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. It closed at $9.25 lastly. It is down 18.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

MILBON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MIOFF) had a decrease of 46% in short interest. MIOFF’s SI was 41,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 46% from 76,300 shares previously. It closed at $48.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company has market cap of $238.72 million. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CPI-0209, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and/or hematological malignancies; and CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Milbon Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells hair care products for salons in Japan. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers hair coloring, hair styling, and permanent wave products, as well as shampoos, conditioners, hair treatments, scalp lotions, tools for permanents, etc. It currently has negative earnings. It also exports its products.