EPS for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) Expected At $-0.80; APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES Has 0.62 Sentiment

APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP (AGTC) investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 16 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 26 cut down and sold their stakes in APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP. The investment managers in our database reported: 5.75 million shares, down from 6.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $9.16 EPS change or 91.97% from last quarter’s $-9.96 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. It closed at $9.83 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company has market cap of $253.69 million. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CPI-0209, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and/or hematological malignancies; and CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

The stock increased 3.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 24,421 shares traded. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) has declined 25.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC); 18/04/2018 – AGTC DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA; 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 30/04/2018 – AGTC to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2018; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP AGTC.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $3.6 MLN VS $31.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products; 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa

Analysts await Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 24.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.02% negative EPS growth.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $69.23 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 40.53 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.