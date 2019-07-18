EPS for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Expected At $1.18; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Analysts expect CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) to report $1.18 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 25.32% from last quarter’s $1.58 EPS. CEIX’s profit would be $32.58 million giving it 5.13 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.21 EPS previously, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s analysts see -2.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 5,283 shares traded. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has declined 31.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CEIX News: 16/04/2018 – CONSOL Energy Pledges Multi-year Funding for School Safety Initiative; 16/04/2018 – Consol Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CONSOL Coal Resources Announces Distribution for First Quarter of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Consol Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $31 MLN- $36 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $87.8 MLN VS $79.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ CONSOL Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEIX); 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 COAL AVERAGE REVENUE PER TON – $47.15-$48.75; 08/03/2018 CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy 1Q Net $71M

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 749 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 894 sold and decreased their stakes in Johnson & Johnson. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.84 billion shares, up from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Johnson & Johnson in top ten holdings decreased from 525 to 477 for a decrease of 48. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 837 Increased: 620 New Position: 129.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company has market cap of $668.18 million. The firm owns and operates its mining activities in the Northern Appalachian Basin. It has a 6.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex , which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation holds 100% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson for 13.00 million shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 7.82 million shares or 12.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity Co has 11.9% invested in the company for 25,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Inc. has invested 11.81% in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 483,981 shares.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $349.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 21.83 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

