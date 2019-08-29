EPS for Conn's, Inc. (CONN) Expected At $0.51; Wabco Holdings (WBC) Has 1.35 Sentiment

Analysts expect Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.51 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. CONN’s profit would be $16.28M giving it 9.56 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Conn's, Inc.’s analysts see -12.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 1.32M shares traded or 179.86% up from the average. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility

Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 158 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 117 decreased and sold their stakes in Wabco Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 45.03 million shares, down from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wabco Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 88 Increased: 86 New Position: 72.

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $622.80 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 7.83 P/E ratio. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Conn's, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Shein Oded bought $50,880. HAWORTH JAMES H bought $39,565 worth of stock or 2,240 shares. $200,358 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by Miller Norman. $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were bought by Wright Lee A.. Shares for $179,729 were bought by Saunders William E Jr on Wednesday, June 5. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by MARTIN BOB L on Tuesday, June 4.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 20.04 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.

