EPS for Conn's, Inc. (CONN) Expected At $0.51; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Analysts expect Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.51 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. CONN’s profit would be $16.28 million giving it 9.54 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Conn's, Inc.’s analysts see -12.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 382,354 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 288 funds opened new or increased positions, while 199 sold and trimmed equity positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. The funds in our database now have: 102.67 million shares, down from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Darden Restaurants Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 173 Increased: 180 New Position: 108.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $50,880 were bought by Shein Oded on Thursday, June 6. MARTIN BOB L bought 26,600 shares worth $453,184. $179,729 worth of stock was bought by Saunders William E Jr on Wednesday, June 5. $200,358 worth of stock was bought by Miller Norman on Tuesday, June 4. $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by Wright Lee A. on Tuesday, June 4. The insider HAWORTH JAMES H bought $39,565.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Conn's, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 329 shares. 53,501 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 9,500 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited holds 36,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mngmt invested in 0.63% or 290,000 shares. Paloma Prns Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,250 shares. Anchorage Grp Ltd Com has 2.90 million shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Moreover, Amer Interest Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 15,412 shares. Vanguard invested in 1.91 million shares. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 201,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Principal Fincl invested in 0% or 196,320 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 63,936 shares.

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $621.52 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 7.82 P/E ratio. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.38 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 21.53 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 8.87% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. for 20,180 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 40,000 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. has 3.21% invested in the company for 78,371 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 2.97% in the stock. Hs Management Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 641,965 shares.