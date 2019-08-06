EPS for Conduent (CNDT) Expected At $0.17; Engaged Capital Upped Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake

Engaged Capital Llc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 43.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engaged Capital Llc acquired 5.10M shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The Engaged Capital Llc holds 16.86M shares with $389.83M value, up from 11.76 million last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc now has $2.25B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 657,840 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18

Analysts expect Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 41.38% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. CNDT’s profit would be $35.77 million giving it 12.40 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Conduent Incorporated’s analysts see 21.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 1.96M shares traded. Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) has declined 49.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CNDT News: 21/05/2018 – Conduent Showcasing HR Solutions to Promote Total Wellbeing at WorldatWork 2018 Total Rewards Conference; 14/03/2018 – VR Group Selects Conduent Fare Collection System for Finland’s Railway Network; 13/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 09/05/2018 – CONDUENT – SEES 2018 REV $5,440 MLN – $5,640 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CONDUENT 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conduent at ‘BB’, Outlook Revised to Positive; 15/05/2018 – The Universal Service Administrative Company Partners with Conduent to Verify Customer Eligibility for Lifeline; 09/05/2018 – Conduent Cuts 2018 View To Rev $5.44B-$5.64B; 09/05/2018 – CONDUENT SEES 2018 REV. $5.44B-$5.64B, SAW $5.625B-$5.799B; 30/04/2018 – CNDT TO SELL NON-CORE CONSULTING-ACTUARIAL SEGMENT

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Checking Up on 5 Stocks That Spoke to Brexit – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Hain Celestial Group Stock Jumped 11% Today – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Hain Celestial Efforts Lift the Stock’s Performance? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hain Celestial had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 28. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was initiated by Maxim Group with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of HAIN in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P.. Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Black Creek Inv Mngmt owns 7.26M shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.09% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.70M shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.89M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 10,262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 57,607 shares. 1.21 million are held by Amer Century Companies. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 2,400 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 71,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 16,720 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co owns 177,300 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

More notable recent Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Conduent’s (NYSE:CNDT) Share Price Down A Worrying 55%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Should Know About Conduent Incorporated’s (NYSE:CNDT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “State to cut ties with SunPass contractor – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It operates in three divisions: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.