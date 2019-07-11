EPS for Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Expected At $0.93; Sandridge Energy (SD) Sellers Increased By 48.6% Their Shorts

Sandridge Energy Inc (NYSE:SD) had an increase of 48.6% in short interest. SD’s SI was 1.60 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 48.6% from 1.07 million shares previously. With 232,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Sandridge Energy Inc (NYSE:SD)’s short sellers to cover SD’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 54,931 shares traded. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) has declined 35.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SD News: 31/05/2018 – Icahn Believes Replacing SandRidge Board Warranted Because Bd Has Shown “Clear and Consistent Pattern of Failure”; 31/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sends Letter to SandRidge Energy Shareholders Regarding Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – SandRidge Energy Recommends Shareholders Support Two Icahn Capital Nominees; 18/04/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC – SANDRIDGE HAS COMMITTED TO EVALUATE ANY CREDIBLE OFFERS TO ACQUIRE COMPANY, INCLUDING OFFERS FROM ICAHN CAPITAL; 11/05/2018 – Icahn to Nominate Jonathan Christodoro, Nancy Dunlap to Sandridge Energy Board; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 16/04/2018 – Icahn to Nominate John Lipinski, Bob Alexander, Randolph Read for SandRidge Board; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Energy: Following Receipt of Midstates’ Offer, Co Received Indications of Interest Regarding Alternative Transactions From Other Oil and Gas Companies; 09/04/2018 – SandRidge Welcomes Shareholder Input and Will Review All Qualified Candidates for Nomination to Board; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Energy: Decided to Engage Advisors to Solicit Third-Party Proposals and Assist in Evaluating All Strategic Options Available to the Co

Analysts expect Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report $0.93 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $1.24 EPS. CXO’s profit would be $191.63M giving it 27.52 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Concho Resources Inc.’s analysts see 29.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.38. About 679,866 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $244.10 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Among 12 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Concho Resources had 21 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of CXO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. Susquehanna maintained the shares of CXO in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Positive” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold Concho Resources Inc. shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.51% or 20,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 340,999 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Allstate accumulated 5,752 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 4.66M shares. Capital Ww has invested 0.61% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Capstone Inv Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Fmr Limited Com owns 892,989 shares. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 1,922 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 1.08M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 0.07% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 20,300 shares. Agf owns 26,148 shares. Ls Limited has invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.07% or 2.19M shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.10 billion. The companyÃ‚Â’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. It has a 25.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

