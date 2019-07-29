EPS for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) Expected At $-0.12; Kynikos Associates LP Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Analysts expect Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.0041 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3092. About 103,409 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 76.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 10/03/2018 – Conatus Conference Call Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNAT); 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – CONATUS: IDN-7314 CUTS HEPATIC TISSUE FACTOR-DRIVEN COAGULATION; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOPSY-BASED PROOF OF CONCEPT IN LIVER FIBROSIS AND CIRRHOSIS SUPPORTS FURTHER EVALUATION; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Trial Did Not Meet Its Primary Endpoint in the Heterogeneous Overall Trial Population; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Treatment Effect in Subgroup of Patients Supports Further Evaluation; 18/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ IDN-7314 Pan-caspase Inhibitor Reduces Hepatic Tissue Factor-Driven Coagulation In Vitro and In Vivo

Kynikos Associates Lp increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 68.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kynikos Associates Lp acquired 6,959 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Kynikos Associates Lp holds 17,177 shares with $3.26 million value, up from 10,218 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $964.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $209.63. About 5.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report

More notable recent Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 96% – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CNAT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.26 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 8.29 million shares or 11.09% more from 7.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mpm Asset Ltd Co has invested 1.13% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 11,173 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Commerce invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Northern Tru stated it has 58,493 shares. Gp One Trading L P invested in 60,575 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited invested 0.02% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 130,379 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 245,078 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 329,751 shares. Vanguard invested in 0% or 1.64 million shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 76 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 2,946 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). 96,807 are held by Qs Invsts Lc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D had sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock stated it has 46,411 shares. Front Barnett Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 265,712 shares. Keystone Planning Inc has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). C M Bidwell Associate has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 174 shares. Moreover, Zeke Advisors Llc has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.60 million shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Incorporated owns 11.41M shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Ltd Company has 81,749 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd holds 36,209 shares. Martingale Asset Lp owns 0.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 179,038 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 191,227 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20.08 million shares. Citigroup reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Georgia-based Bowen Hanes & has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Asset Mgmt owns 83,451 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio.