EPS for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) Expected At $-0.12; Burlington Stores (BURL) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Analysts expect Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3184. About 363,782 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 91.73% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR Clinical Trial; 18/04/2018 – CONATUS: IDN-7314 CUTS HEPATIC TISSUE FACTOR-DRIVEN COAGULATION; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNAT); 05/04/2018 – Conatus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at EASL Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM PHASE 2B POLT-HCV-SVR TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS: POLT-HCV-SVR TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 173 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 166 cut down and sold positions in Burlington Stores Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 67.90 million shares, up from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Burlington Stores Inc in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 5 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 129 Increased: 107 New Position: 66.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 8.29 million shares or 11.09% more from 7.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management accumulated 0% or 183,300 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 130,379 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 22,000 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 37,458 shares. Vanguard has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Qs Limited Com holds 96,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 10,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 81,707 are owned by Wells Fargo And Communication Mn. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 46,703 shares. Acadian Asset Limited holds 0% or 245,078 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 11,173 shares. Two Sigma Limited Com reported 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). 60,575 are owned by Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 92,104 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 58,493 shares in its portfolio.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.56 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32M for 39.29 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.00 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 30.15 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Samlyn Capital Llc holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Ithaka Group Llc owns 127,470 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kames Capital Plc has 2.7% invested in the company for 606,886 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 2.52% in the stock. Junto Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 243,462 shares.