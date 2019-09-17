EPS for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Expected At $0.17; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding By $342,264

Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $0.17 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 57.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. CMTL’s profit would be $4.10 million giving it 43.59 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s analysts see -59.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 162,615 shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 06/03/2018 – Comtech EF Data Expands Heights™ Networking Platform Portfolio with New and Innovative Remote Gateways; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $72.0 MLN TO $76.0 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 M Strategic Contract From U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Sees 3Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space Symposium; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP – SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To Rev $570M-$585M

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 14.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,388 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 25,952 shares with $2.04M value, down from 30,340 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $112.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 9.05 million shares traded or 38.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 32.78% above currents $72.6 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $94 target in Monday, April 15 report. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.25 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Shares for $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R..

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 13,323 shares to 165,170 valued at $18.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,330 shares and now owns 12,748 shares. Ishares Tr (IEF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Mgmt owns 2,600 shares. Parsec Financial Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 67,757 shares. 555,828 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 20,661 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Group Llc reported 0.1% stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 4,108 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,725 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 23,501 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc accumulated 598,657 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.29% or 65,894 shares. The Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has invested 1.68% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rothschild Investment Il invested in 14,062 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.57 million shares or 0.70% less from 19.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Co has 9,986 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 172,800 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 20,483 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fincl Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Martingale Asset Mngmt L P accumulated 39,740 shares. Amer Century stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 22,742 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,890 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has 21,240 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 152 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 96,814 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 17,928 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 352,100 shares.