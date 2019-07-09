EPS for comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Expected At $-0.39; Farr Miller & Washington Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $748,880

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 3.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 9,361 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 245,196 shares with $19.81M value, up from 235,835 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $323.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 3.63 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS

Analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report $-0.39 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 21.88% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, comScore, Inc.’s analysts see -15.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 195,342 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ComScore slides again after financing, -9.8% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ComScore seals $20M investment via private placement – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Comscore Vice Chairman, Bill Livek to Participate in Measurement Panel on FreeWheel Main Stage During Cannes Lions 66th International Festival of Creativity – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comscore News: SCOR Stock Sinks on Executive Departures – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics firm that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $327.22 million. The firm offers digital audience services and products, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides television and cross-platform audience services and products to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite.

Among 4 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. comScore had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital downgraded comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) rating on Monday, April 1. Loop Capital has “Hold” rating and $22 target. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 4. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability holds 115,324 shares. The New York-based Markston Ltd Llc has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 26,197 shares in its portfolio. 67,854 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 10,800 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 210,326 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 1,394 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 153,351 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 26,229 shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Weiss Multi has invested 0.8% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 14. J.P. Morgan maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ExxonMobil (XOM) option implied volatility at low end of range on more calls than puts – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Group Limited Com reported 0.3% stake. Wright Invsts Service Inc reported 11,553 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Tru Company has invested 4.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benedict Fincl stated it has 31,023 shares. 1.50 million were reported by Company Bank. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 56,175 were accumulated by Violich Mngmt. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com stated it has 35,400 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Investments has invested 0.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Panagora Asset Management reported 1.74 million shares. Opus Invest Mgmt holds 0.64% or 40,200 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs stated it has 181,060 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 202,964 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 190,251 shares to 314,342 valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 261,539 shares and now owns 432,123 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.